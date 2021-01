Okposo (undisclosed) is expected to make his season debut Sunday against the Capitals.

Okposo has missed the first five games of the campaign with an undisclosed issue, but he's on track to join the lineup for Sunday's matinee matchup with Washington, although he'll still have to be activated off injured reserve prior to puck drop. The 32-year-old winger will likely skate in a bottom-six role against the Caps.