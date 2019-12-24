Play

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Expected to miss Monday

Okposo (illness) will not suit up for Monday's game in Ottawa.

Okposo has played through an illness for the last few games but, with the holiday break coming, the Sabres decided to hold him out of Monday's game. The veteran winger has eight points in 27 games and should be good to go for Friday's tilt against the Bruins.

