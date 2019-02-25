Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Expected to play Monday
Okposo (concussion) is tentatively in Buffalo's lineup against the Maple Leafs on Monday based on the projected lines, Lance Lysowski of TBN Sports reports.
Technically, Okposo is still on injured reserve at the moment, but if this report is true, that will change before game time. The 30-year-old forward has missed four games with this concussion issue. While he isn't the scorer he used to be, Okposo still has 10 goals and 22 points in 57 games, including seven points with the extra man.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...