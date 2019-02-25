Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Expected to play Monday

Okposo (concussion) is tentatively in Buffalo's lineup against the Maple Leafs on Monday based on the projected lines, Lance Lysowski of TBN Sports reports.

Technically, Okposo is still on injured reserve at the moment, but if this report is true, that will change before game time. The 30-year-old forward has missed four games with this concussion issue. While he isn't the scorer he used to be, Okposo still has 10 goals and 22 points in 57 games, including seven points with the extra man.