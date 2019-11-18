Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Faces potential long-term absence
Okposo is out indefinitely with a concussion.
Okposo was placed on injured reserve after exiting this past Saturday's win over the Senators, and it has been revealed that he's dealing with a serious issue. Tage Thompson filled into Okposo's place on the fourth line Sunday against the Blackhawks, but now he's out 3-to-5 weeks with his own upper-body injury. Thus, the Sabres will need to recall another player from AHL Rochester to fill in for Okposo.
