Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Facing long-term absence

According to coach Ralph Krueger, Okposo (upper body) will be sidelined for "weeks," Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Okposo's extended absence will test the Sabres' depth up front, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only notched 12 points in 40 games this campaign. The 31-year-old winger will almost certainly be placed on injured reserve for the duration of his recovery.