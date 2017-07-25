Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Feels 'confident' he can play
Okposo (illness) penned an open letter Tuesday, thanking everyone for their support and expects to be ready for the start of the season.
"I know I can play again," Okposo writes, opening up about his battle with weight loss, inability to sleep and an adverse reaction to medication that sent him to the intensive care unit at Buffalo General. He missed the final stretch of the season due to his condition, and finished with 19 goals and 45 points in 65 games. Okposo says he's been in touch with new head coach Phil Housley and new general manager Jason Botterill, and reiterated his optimism for the Sabres to win the Stanley Cup. Okposo will certainly play a big role, and will also return to his usual spot on the top line next to Ryan O'Reilly once the season begins. If Okposo plays a full season, he should be able to easily score 20 goals and 50 points.
