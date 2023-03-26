Okposo scored the game-winning goal in a 2-0 victory over the Islanders on Saturday.

Okposo was in the left circle near the slot when Ilya Lyubushkin's shot from the right point hit the Isles' Anders Lee and deflected onto his stick. He made no mistake, ringing it off the near post and in past Semyon Varlamov. It was Okposo's first goal in eight games and just his third in 31 games. Yep -- the decline is real. He has 10 goals and 25 points in 65 games in the last year of his current contract. The 34-year-old winger and team captain will looking to continue to prove his leadership is worth a new deal in Buffalo, albeit at much less his current $6 million cap hit.