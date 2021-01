Okposo (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision versus Washington on Thursday, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

With the Sabres starting the season with a back-to-back, it seems unlikely Okposo will be available for Friday's clash if he can't play Thursday. Dylan Cozens is should be expected to make his NHL debut in a third-line role while newly signed Riley Sheahan moves into the fourth line if Okposo is ruled out.