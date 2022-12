Okposo logged an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Okposo set up Lawrence Pilut's second-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. The 34-year-old Okposo has two goals and an assist in his last five outings, though he also missed one game with a lower-body injury in that span. The winger is up to 13 points, 51 shots, 27 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 25 contests, though he's often been limited to bottom-six minutes.