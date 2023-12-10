Okposo scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 shootout loss to Montreal.

He drove the net and pounded in a rebound at 6:36 of the third period to tie the game. It was his first goal in six games and a milestone point -- Okposo now has 600 career points (234 goals, 366 assists; 1,012 games). At this point in his career, Kyle is a bit player on a lower line, and he has just four goals and four assists in 28 contests. But milestones like this are always worth celebrating.