Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Goals in back-to-back-games

Okposo scored a goal on his lone shot and contributed three hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win versus the Oilers.

Okposo has scored in each of his first two games since returning from a concussion that forced him to miss 10 games. The 31-year-old has just three goals and seven points in 21 games this season. His days as a meaningful fantasy contributor are behind him.

