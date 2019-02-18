Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Headed back to Buffalo

Okposo (undisclosed) will return to Buffalo to be re-evaluated, which rules him out for the Sabres' next two contests.

Okposo already missed Saturday's clash with the Devils and will now be sidelined another two games. The winger was providing some decent depth scoring prior to getting hurt, as he recorded three goals and one assist in his last 10 contests. With Okposo sidelined, C.J. Smith figures to continue getting looks in the lineup.