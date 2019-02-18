Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Headed back to Buffalo
Okposo (undisclosed) will return to Buffalo to be re-evaluated, which rules him out for the Sabres' next two contests.
Okposo already missed Saturday's clash with the Devils and will now be sidelined another two games. The winger was providing some decent depth scoring prior to getting hurt, as he recorded three goals and one assist in his last 10 contests. With Okposo sidelined, C.J. Smith figures to continue getting looks in the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...