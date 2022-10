Okposo notched an assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Okposo led the Sabres in shots, but he wasn't able to find twine. He did manage his second assist in five games this year, helping out on Zemgus Girgensons' empty-net tally. Okposo has added nine shots, three hits and a plus-2 rating in a bottom-six role, though the captain should have no trouble staying in the lineup as long as he's healthy.