Sabres' Kyle Okposo: In lineup Monday
Okposo (concussion) will return to action versus the Predators on Monday.
Okposo returns after a three-game absence due to his concussion. The winger needs just two point to register a fifth consecutive 40-plus point campaign. While some formats won't factor it in, the 29-year-old's career-worst plus/minus rating (minus-29) will be a concern to many fantasy owners. Okposo appears to be headed toward a bottom-six role versus Nashville -- at least to start the game -- but could see his role change depending on how his conditioning holds up.
