Sabres' Kyle Okposo: In scoring drought

Okposo will look to snap his scoring drought during Tuesday's game with the Kings.

Okposo has been held pointless in his past five outings, and hasn't found the back of the net in his last dozen contests. His 15 points in 30 games isn't a poor showing on his part, as he's still on pace for 41 points. However, that would be a slight dip from his past contributions with Buffalo (45 and 44 points respectively), but if he can chip in a little more, he could have his best season yet with the Swords.