Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Knocked out of game
Okposo left Saturday night's game against the Senators with an undisclosed injury and will not return, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Okposo was on the ice for 4:07 before an undisclosed injury forced him to exit Saturday's home contest. He faces a tough turnaround with a game Sunday, against Chicago on the road. If Okposo is unable to go on the road, Buffalo might need to make a move considering the number of injuries it's already dealing with.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.