Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Knocked out of game

Okposo left Saturday night's game against the Senators with an undisclosed injury and will not return, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Okposo was on the ice for 4:07 before an undisclosed injury forced him to exit Saturday's home contest. He faces a tough turnaround with a game Sunday, against Chicago on the road. If Okposo is unable to go on the road, Buffalo might need to make a move considering the number of injuries it's already dealing with.