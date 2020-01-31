Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Leaves Thursday's game
Okposo will not return to Thursday's game against the Canadiens due to an undisclosed injury.
The specifics surrounding the injury remain unclear, however, the fact that he was ruled out suggests it's serious. Okposo departed after seeing just 3:47 of ice time in the game, failing to record a fantasy-relevant stat. Expect the team to provide an update on the veteran's status ahead of Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.