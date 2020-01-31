Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Leaves Thursday's game

Okposo will not return to Thursday's game against the Canadiens due to an undisclosed injury.

The specifics surrounding the injury remain unclear, however, the fact that he was ruled out suggests it's serious. Okposo departed after seeing just 3:47 of ice time in the game, failing to record a fantasy-relevant stat. Expect the team to provide an update on the veteran's status ahead of Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets.