Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Lights lamp on man advantage
Okposo drove in a power-play goal Sunday in a 4-1 home win over the Bruins.
The Bruins failed to trap the Sabres along the sideboards and that created space for Okposo, who posted up from the circle and lifted the puck right past defenseman Kevan Miller and goalie Anton Khudobin. The American winger is averaging close to three and a half minutes on the power play this season, but he's having a rough time defensively, as evidenced by a minus-27 rating. Fortunately, that statistic doesn't seem to be used all that often anymore.
