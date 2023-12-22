Okposo scored two goals, one shorthanded, in Thursday's 9-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

His shortie midway through the second period on a breakaway from Buffalo's blue line gave the Sabres a 6-3 lead and seemed to break Toronto's spirit. Okposo then snapped home another goal in the third for the final tally of the night. The veteran winger began the season with a 19-game goal drought but he's come to life since then, racking up eight goals and 11 points in the last 15 contests while seeing time on both the penalty kill and the second power-play unit.