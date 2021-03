Okposo (upper body) isn't expected to be available for the final three games of the Sabres' current four-game road trip, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Okposo already missed Monday's game versus the Rangers, and it appears as though the veteran forward will miss at least three more contests. Either way, Okposo's only notched five points in 24 games this year, so his absence won't impact many fantasy lineups.