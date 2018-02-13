Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Logs assist Sunday

Okposo recorded an assist during a 5-4 defeat to Colorado on Sunday.

The tally brought Okposo to 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in his last 20 games, by far the best offensive stretch he's had all season. However, with Jack Eichel (ankle) sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Buffalo's top power-play unit's efficiency could dwindle, which is where Okposo's logged 11 of those 18 tallies. Only time will tell if his power-play production dips, but the 29-year-old's 17:38 of ice time is still the most among Buffalo's right wingers, and he should still continue to see five-on-five scoring chances regardless.