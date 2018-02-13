Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Logs assist Sunday
Okposo recorded an assist during a 5-4 defeat to Colorado on Sunday.
The tally brought Okposo to 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in his last 20 games, by far the best offensive stretch he's had all season. However, with Jack Eichel (ankle) sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Buffalo's top power-play unit's efficiency could dwindle, which is where Okposo's logged 11 of those 18 tallies. Only time will tell if his power-play production dips, but the 29-year-old's 17:38 of ice time is still the most among Buffalo's right wingers, and he should still continue to see five-on-five scoring chances regardless.
More News
-
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Bags two apples Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Seven points in last three games•
-
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Scores game-winning tally Thursday•
-
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Bags three assists in loss•
-
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Notches two helpers in outdoor loss•
-
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Pots goal in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...