Okposo (face) told reporters he didn't suffer any concussion symptoms related to his facial injury and is looking ahead to the upcoming season, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Okposo failed to reach the 20-point mark for the second straight season and certainly shouldn't be expected to produce anywhere near the 65 points he put up in 2015-16 when with the Islanders. Still, the 33-year-old winger provides solid forward depth in a bottom-six role, though his fantasy value is generally limited to deeper formats at this stage of his career.