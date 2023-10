Okposo recorded an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Devils.

Okposo has three helpers over his last five games, which is all of his offense this season. He set up a Dylan Cozens tally in the third period Friday. Okposo is seeing fourth-line usage again this season, and he's racked up six hits, six blocked shots, six shots on net, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating through eight appearances.