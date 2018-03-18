Sabres' Kyle Okposo: May return Monday
Okposo (concussion) could return for Monday's game against the Predators.
Okposo has missed three games with this head injury, and he has scored 11 goals and 38 points in the previous 65 outings. The veteran winger excels on the power play too, posting four goals and 18 points while averaging 3:18 of ice time with the man advantage. If he's able to return Monday, Okposo will be a hot commodity in the fantasy realm and should be considered a solid mid-tier asset in most settings.
