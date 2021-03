Okposo produced an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Okposo has been limited to bottom-six duties in 2020-21, and he's generated just two helpers in 19 games. The 32-year-old winger has added 24 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-6 rating. His poor scoring pace continues a steady decline since he had 44 points in 76 games in 2017-18.