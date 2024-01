Okposo (lower body) won't play against Seattle on Tuesday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports, but is hopeful to play against Ottawa or Vancouver on Thursday or Saturday, per Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.

Okposo appears to have progressed into day-to-day status but won't be ready until Thursday at the earliest. On the year, the veteran winger has generated 14 points in 38 games and could push for the 30-point threshold if he returns to the lineup soon.