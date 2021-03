Okposo scored Buffalo's only goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Boston.

The tally represented Okposo's first goal in over a calendar year, the last time being Feb. 23, 2020. With one goal and four assists through 24 contests this season, Okposo's fantasy value is at one of the lowest levels of his career. That isn't likely to change as long as he remains on the Sabres' fourth line.