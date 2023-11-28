Okposo provided a goal in a 5-1 victory over the Rangers on Monday.
Okposo had no goals and three assists over his first 19 contests this season, but he's found his scoring touch recently, supplying a tally in each of his last three contests. His latest marker came in the dying seconds of Monday's game to punctuate Buffalo's 5-1 win. Although Okposo's hot right now, not a lot is expected of him offensively at the age of 35. He had just 28 points in 75 appearances last year.
