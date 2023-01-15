Okposo scored a shorthanded goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Okposo picked a fine time to end a seven-game point drought, scoring at 6:43 of the third period while killing a penalty. That goal held up as the game-winner, his second such tally this season. All four of Okposo's shorthanded goals in his career have come in the last three seasons -- this was his first shorty of 2022-23. He's up to seven goals, 17 points, 65 shots on net, 36 hits and a plus-3 rating through 34 appearances while mainly playing on the fourth line.