Sabres' Kyle Okposo: No immediate update available

The Sabres did not make Okposo (undisclosed) available for comment after Friday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Okposo was injured in a fight with Anthony DeAngelo. Considering the winger is not known to drop the gloves and even dealt with a serious neurological condition that prematurely ended his 2016-17 campaign, it was surprising to see him go after the defenseman. At any rate, Okposo will be reevaluated ahead of Sunday's road game against the Devils.