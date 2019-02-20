Sabres' Kyle Okposo: No timeline on return
Okposo (concussion) does not have an estimated return date, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
This marks Okposo's third concussion in as many seasons, so he's being as cautious as possible. He's been in constant contact with doctors on how to exercise and what the next steps should be. Concussions aren't easy to gauge, especially with a player that has a history with them, so don't expect him back in the lineup anytime soon. Ideally he returns this season and helps the Sabres in their playoff push, but he can't afford to put his long-term health at risk in the process.
