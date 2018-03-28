Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Nominated for Masterton

Okposo was named the Sabres' nominee for the Masterton Trophy this season.

Awarded to the play who shows the most dedication, perseverance and sportsmanship to hockey, Okposo was awarded based on his triumphant return from a scary situation last year when he was hospitalized due to allergies from medication. It's been another trying season for Okposo, who has scored just 11 goals in 70 games and has a career-worst minus-31 rating. However, he continues to be a valued veteran in the lineup and he's expected to return to the Sabres next season. He has five years remaining on his seven-year deal.