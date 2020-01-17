Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Notches pair of helpers

Okposo registered two assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Okposo had the secondary assist on Rasmus Dahlin's go-ahead tally in the second period, and fed Zemgus Girgensons for an empty-netter in the third. Four of Okposo's 12 points this season have come in the last four games. He's added 50 shots, 33 hits and 26 PIM through 37 contests.