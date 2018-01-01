Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Notches two helpers in outdoor loss
Okposo collected two assists -- one on the power play -- during Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers.
This was Okposo's first multi-point showing since Nov. 24, but he's also marked the scoresheet in seven of his past 11 games for three tallies and five helpers. With Buffalo scoring the fewest goals per 60 minutes (2.17) in the league, it's far from an ideal fantasy setup for the veteran winger. While Okposo's recent uptick in offense is encouraging for an improved run to finish the campaign, he probably still shouldn't be viewed as a universal asset.
