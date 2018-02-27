Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Omitted from practice for personal reasons
Okposo missed Tuesday's practice to be with his wife, who has gone into labor.
The Sabres don't play again until facing the Lightning at Amalie Arena on Wednesday, but Seth Griffith was summoned from AHL Rochester in case Okposo isn't ready by then. Okposo's been a decent offensive winger this season, accumulating 11 goals and 26 -- including 17 power-play points -- over 61 games. While his minus-27 rating clearly is an eyesore, that's a fleeting statistic as far as fantasy games are concerned.
