Okposo (leg) will not play Friday against Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Okposo will miss the final game of the 2021-22 campaign with a leg issue, but it didn't appear to be a very serious issue. The 34-year-old winger tallied 21 goals and 45 points through 74 games this season. It was his best offensive output since the 2016-17 season.