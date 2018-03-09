Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out indefinitely with concussion

Okposo left Thursday's game against Ottawa after a collision and has since been diagnosed with a concussion.

There is no timetable for Okposo's return, and with the Sabres clearly out of playoff contention, it's likely the team will play it safe. Okposo has scored just 11 goals and 38 points in 65 games this season, his lowest goal total in a full 82-game season and couldn't build on his 19-goal, 45-point season last year. The track record for the Sabres' big free agent splashes have not been good recently, and he has five years remaining on his seven-year deal. Evan Rodrigues (upper body) had his status upgraded to day-to-day so there may be no need to call up anyone from the AHL, but if they do, Alex Nylander is a top candidate.