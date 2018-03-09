Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out indefinitely with concussion
Okposo left Thursday's game against Ottawa after a collision and has since been diagnosed with a concussion.
There is no timetable for Okposo's return, and with the Sabres clearly out of playoff contention, it's likely the team will play it safe. Okposo has scored just 11 goals and 38 points in 65 games this season, his lowest goal total in a full 82-game season and couldn't build on his 19-goal, 45-point season last year. The track record for the Sabres' big free agent splashes have not been good recently, and he has five years remaining on his seven-year deal. Evan Rodrigues (upper body) had his status upgraded to day-to-day so there may be no need to call up anyone from the AHL, but if they do, Alex Nylander is a top candidate.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...