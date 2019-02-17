Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out Sunday
Okposo (undisclosed) will not be in Sunday's lineup against New Jersey, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
Okposo had played all 57 games prior to Sunday, scoring 10 goals and 22 points on the season. His next chance to play will be in Florida on Tuesday.
