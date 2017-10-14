Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out with flu
Okposo has come down with the flu, thus ruling him out for Saturday's game against the Kings in Los Angeles, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Harrington adds that the top-six winger could be held out of Sunday's away game with the Ducks as well. It's been a tough start to the season for Okposo, as he's skated to a minus-6 rating without any points through the season's first four games. Fortunately, his latest illness reportedly is unrelated to a problem with medications that saw him land in the intensive care unit at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...