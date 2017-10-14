Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out with flu

Okposo has come down with the flu, thus ruling him out for Saturday's game against the Kings in Los Angeles, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Harrington adds that the top-six winger could be held out of Sunday's away game with the Ducks as well. It's been a tough start to the season for Okposo, as he's skated to a minus-6 rating without any points through the season's first four games. Fortunately, his latest illness reportedly is unrelated to a problem with medications that saw him land in the intensive care unit at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.