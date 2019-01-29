Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Picking up production
Okposo has three points in his past six games.
Those three points are a sizable uptick in his production, considering he had just a single point in the prior 17 outings. Okposo has been playing on the fourth line, but should he continue his recent play, he could find himself higher on the depth chart again. He currently has 19 points in 48 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...