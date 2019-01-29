Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Picking up production

Okposo has three points in his past six games.

Those three points are a sizable uptick in his production, considering he had just a single point in the prior 17 outings. Okposo has been playing on the fourth line, but should he continue his recent play, he could find himself higher on the depth chart again. He currently has 19 points in 48 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories