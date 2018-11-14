Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Picks up goal

Okposo scored the game-winning goal over the Lightning Tuesday.

Okposo has quietly been productive so far this season. He has 10 points in 18 games, despite being juggled between the second and third line. He plays on the top power play unit, which is where four of his 10 points were generated. He may not be the 60-point player he once was, but he put up 45 and 44 points during his first two seasons in Buffalo, and is on similar pace for this campaign.