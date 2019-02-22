Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Placed on IR

The Sabres transferred Okposo (concussion) to injured reserve Friday.

Okposo's move is mostly transactional, opening a spot on the roster for the team's recalls of Danny O'Regan and Scott Wilson. The winger will be eligible to return whenever he is deemed healthy, though there's currently no timeline for him to do so.

More News
Our Latest Stories