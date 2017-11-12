Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Plays 20 minutes

Okposo played 20:24 against Montreal on Saturday, the most since returning from illness.

Okposo missed two games due to his ailment in mid-October and saw his ice time range from 9:23 to 18:56 since returning, but logged 20:24 and registered three shots on net against the Habs. He's scored five points in 15 games this season, which is below his usual pace, but the entire team is struggling to score, with just six goals in their past four games. The good news is that Okposo is a fixture on Ryan O'Reilly's line, which means Okposo will continue to get good scoring opportunities at even strength and on the power play. Okposo can be valuable in fantasy leagues that count peripherals, but his current scoring pace and minus-9 rating make him unpalatable in most leagues.