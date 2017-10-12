Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Questionable Thursday

Okposo (illness) is a game-time decision for Thursday's game against San Jose, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

The former Islander woke up feeling under the weather, which caused him to miss the team's morning skate ahead of Thursday's tilt. If Okposo is able to play, he'll be looking to get off the schneid after going scoreless with a minus-6 rating in the first three games of the season, but if he's unable to go, expect Matt Moulson to enter the lineup.