Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Questionable Thursday
Okposo (illness) is a game-time decision for Thursday's game against San Jose, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
The former Islander woke up feeling under the weather, which caused him to miss the team's morning skate ahead of Thursday's tilt. If Okposo is able to play, he'll be looking to get off the schneid after going scoreless with a minus-6 rating in the first three games of the season, but if he's unable to go, expect Matt Moulson to enter the lineup.
More News
-
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Feels confident he can play•
-
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Suits up in summer league•
-
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Expected to recover, attend camp•
-
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Expected to be ready for camp•
-
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Put through scary situation•
-
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Remains ill with no timetable for return•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...