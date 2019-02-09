Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Reaches 10-goal mark

Okposo's power-play goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings was his tenth tally of the season.

In four games since the start of February, Okposo has two goals on eight shots while adding three hits. The 30-year-old isn't producing like he used to, with 21 points in 54 games, but that can be attributed to his third-line usage causing his ice time to drop by three minutes compared to last season.