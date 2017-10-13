Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Ready to play Thursday
Okposo (illness) participated in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Sharks, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Okposo missed Thursday's morning skate due to an illness, but he'll slot into his usual spot skating on the Sabres' second line and second power-play unit against the Sharks. The 29-year-old forward has struggled out of the gate, as he's failed to tally a single point while registering an ugly minus-6 rating over the first three games of the campaign.
