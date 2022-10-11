Okposo (upper body) has been medically cleared and will play in Thursday's regular-season opener versus the Senators, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Okposo was dealing with an upper-body injury towards the end of training camp, but he's 100 percent healthy heading into Thursday night's matchup with Ottawa. The 34-year-old winger bounced back in a big way in 2021-22, racking up 21 goals, 45 points and 174 shots on net through 74 games after collecting just 13 points through 35 contests in 2020-21.