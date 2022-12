Okposo (lower body) will be back in the lineup Saturday against Arizona, Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site reports.

Okposo sat out Thursday's contest versus Colorado. The Sabres will also get back Jeff Skinner (suspension) versus the Coyotes, so Vinnie Hinostroza and Rasmus Asplund are expected to sit as healthy scratches. Okposo, who has chipped in 11 points in 23 games this season, is slated to return to the fourth line.