Okposo (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Friday's game versus Washington and could be sidelined for three to four more days, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Okposo will miss a second straight game Friday and appears to be in danger of missing Monday's matchup with the Flyers as well. Riley Sheahan will likely continue to skate on the Sabres' fourth line until Okposo is ready to return.