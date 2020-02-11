Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Return in sight

Okposo (upper body) is targetting Thursday or Sunday as a return date, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

The oft-injured veteran has missed five games already and will miss his sixth when Buffalo takes on Detroit on Tuesday. That said, Okposo is close to returning and appears to be ahead of schedule in his recovery. When he does eventually return, the 31-year-old won't be a very attractive fantasy option, considering Okposo only has 12 points this season, in 40 appearances.