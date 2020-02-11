Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Return in sight
Okposo (upper body) is targetting Thursday or Sunday as a return date, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
The oft-injured veteran has missed five games already and will miss his sixth when Buffalo takes on Detroit on Tuesday. That said, Okposo is close to returning and appears to be ahead of schedule in his recovery. When he does eventually return, the 31-year-old won't be a very attractive fantasy option, considering Okposo only has 12 points this season, in 40 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.